Analysts Anticipate Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, reaching $67.44. 278,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

