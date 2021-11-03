Analysts Expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

AESE stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.85. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AESE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

