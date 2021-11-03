Analysts Expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) will post sales of $257.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.93 million and the lowest is $252.07 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 20,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,401. The stock has a market cap of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $13.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

