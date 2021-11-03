Analysts Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on KRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRG traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.87. 1,637,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.