Analysts Expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Post $0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Shares of LC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 99,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.60.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,773 shares of company stock worth $495,900. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in LendingClub by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 580,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,788,000 after buying an additional 290,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

