Analysts Expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 694,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,442. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

