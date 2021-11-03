Analysts Issue Forecasts for IMAX Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IMAX’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IMAX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

IMAX stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 946,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.