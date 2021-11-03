Analysts Set Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Target Price at $67.80

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACA shares. Sidoti raised Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $53.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Arcosa has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,448,000 after buying an additional 109,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,431,000 after purchasing an additional 434,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,970,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,761,000 after purchasing an additional 88,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,734 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

