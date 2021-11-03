Analysts Set Expectations for Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Eldorado Gold in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Shares of EGO opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

