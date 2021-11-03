Analysts Set Expectations for Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Silgan in a report released on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.73.

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $40.99 on Monday. Silgan has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.