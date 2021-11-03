Analysts Set FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) PT at $189.33

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $200.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.83. FirstService has a 52-week low of $127.61 and a 52-week high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 68.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

