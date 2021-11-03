Analysts Set Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target at $118.33

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSTK. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $2,225,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,878 shares of company stock worth $15,633,402. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,545,000 after buying an additional 186,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,937,000 after purchasing an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

SSTK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,019. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.56. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $62.21 and a 52-week high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

