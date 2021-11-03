Analysts Set SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $71.60

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLOW opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

