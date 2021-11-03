Analyzing IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 17.39% 9.68% 3.51% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A

This table compares IDACORP and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.96 $237.42 million $4.69 22.57 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A -$1.96 million N/A N/A

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDACORP and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 1 1 1 0 2.00 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDACORP presently has a consensus price target of $106.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.13%. Given IDACORP’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDACORP beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity. The Others segment comprises of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects, Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects. The company was founded on October 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

