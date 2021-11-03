Analyzing IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IM Cannabis and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million 13.82 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -4.44 HEXO $60.46 million 3.26 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -1.34

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for IM Cannabis and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 HEXO 2 2 3 0 2.14

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 258.61%. HEXO has a consensus price target of $5.86, suggesting a potential upside of 354.13%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than IM Cannabis.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.3% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% HEXO -189.28% -12.50% -9.96%

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

