Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 78.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.78. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

