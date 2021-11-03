AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.75

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.75 and last traded at $30.75, with a volume of 3475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 92.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 661,657 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 66.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 717,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 286,427 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

