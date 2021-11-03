ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.99

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. Truist Securities started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.52 million, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 1.19.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

