Ann Mather Sells 416 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $169,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $143,865.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.54, for a total transaction of $154,098.18.

On Friday, August 20th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $80,797.20.

Arista Networks stock traded up $21.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $513.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,095. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.66. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.01 and a 52 week high of $525.00.

Shares of Arista Networks are going to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $415.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $379.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.10.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

