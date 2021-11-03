ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48-2.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $609.3-649.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.18 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.050-$7.380 EPS.

ANSYS stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.86. The company had a trading volume of 471,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,065. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.06.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.