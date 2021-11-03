APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 1,336.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,419,505 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.26% of APA worth $102,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. CAMG Solamere Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of APA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.15%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APA. Truist upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.