Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.
APO traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. 3,049,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,653. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.
APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.