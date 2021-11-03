Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

APO traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $77.97. 3,049,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,653. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $39.19 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock worth $124,296,436 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.