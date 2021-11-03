Apollo Investment (AINV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Apollo Investment to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. On average, analysts expect Apollo Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $862.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apollo Investment stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

