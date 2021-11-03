AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $25,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $674.33 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.83 and a twelve month high of $675.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.