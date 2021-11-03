AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.52 Million Stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,341 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Mercury General worth $27,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth about $296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

MCY opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

