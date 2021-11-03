AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 768,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 616,671 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of ON Semiconductor worth $29,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after purchasing an additional 529,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ON. Raymond James upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Waters bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.67.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.