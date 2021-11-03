AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 53.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 547,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 627,418 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.