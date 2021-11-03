Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Aquestive Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

AQST stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 1,388,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,599. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.51. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $8.06.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.42% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.