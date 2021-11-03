Arbidex Hits Market Cap of $219,152.47 (ABX)

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Arbidex has a total market cap of $219,152.47 and $69,921.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arbidex has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00231960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.45 or 0.00098364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00011743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Arbidex Coin Profile

ABX is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,062,524 coins. Arbidex’s official website is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbidex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arbidex using one of the exchanges listed above.

