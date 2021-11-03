ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 17,167 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 17,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,419.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 25,400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $78,994.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 23,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,710.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $2,112.00.

ARC stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 161,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $138.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.35. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 174,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.