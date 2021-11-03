Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce sales of $2.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.93 million and the lowest is $2.52 million. Arcadia Biosciences posted sales of $310,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 780.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year sales of $8.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.47 million to $9.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $27.60 million to $27.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 410,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 82.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 310.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RKDA stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 112,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,045. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of -0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.

