Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to earn $4.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NYSE ADM traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. 260,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,189. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

