Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.64. 11,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Arconic has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $38.49.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arconic stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 541,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Arconic worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

