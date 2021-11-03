ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,853 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.07. The stock had a trading volume of 151,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.79. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $90.95 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

