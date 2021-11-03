Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 3,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,023. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

