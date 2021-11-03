Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Artesian Resources has raised its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Artesian Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Artesian Resources to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

ARTNA stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The stock has a market cap of $381.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Artesian Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Artesian Resources worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

