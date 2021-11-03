Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 40,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,846. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $108.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
