Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston Sells 40,000 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,846. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $108.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARVN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 896.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 110,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 284,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.