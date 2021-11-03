ASD (ASD) Price Up 24% Over Last Week

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $414.10 million and $14.50 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded 24% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00236828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.85 or 0.00099071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

