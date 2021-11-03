Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

AZPN stock opened at $157.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.64 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.55.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

