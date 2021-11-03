Assetmark Inc. Buys 221 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 3,683.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $192.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.32. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

