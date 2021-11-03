Assetmark Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,086,000 after buying an additional 3,431,857 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,310,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 719,404 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,749,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,718,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,772,000 after buying an additional 327,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,677,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after buying an additional 322,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

AMX stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

