Assetmark Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

IXUS stock opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.50 and a 12 month high of $75.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.07.

