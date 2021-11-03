Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

