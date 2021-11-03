Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

