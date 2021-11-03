Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Shares of AIZ traded up $6.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.74. 5,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

