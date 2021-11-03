Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.32. Assurant has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Assurant stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

