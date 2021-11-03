Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Price Up 8.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) were up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $59.92 and last traded at $59.92. Approximately 1,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 93,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Astec Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

