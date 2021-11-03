AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the quarter. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

