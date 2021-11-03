ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Raised to C$46.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACLLF. CIBC lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

OTCMKTS ACLLF opened at $33.26 on Monday. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

