Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.56. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.55, with a volume of 134,304 shares.

Separately, Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.25 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.71 million and a P/E ratio of 6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.