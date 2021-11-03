Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Position Trimmed by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692,943 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlas during the second quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Atlas during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas alerts:

ATCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

ATCO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.